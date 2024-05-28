McDonald’s Reveals ‘Inside Out 2’ Happy Meals Toys







McDonald’s Happy Meals and Disney animated films have mostly been staples throughout the decades. Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is not breaking that habit, with ten new toys now appearing in the iconic little red boxes.

Another commonality we’re seeing is the gimmick these toys have. Each emotion may differ, but they all stand on the same base. What does the base do? It shoots discs. Yes, it’s a play feature we’ve seen multiple times in Happy Meal toys.

At least it’s not another boring, big-headed Marvel character, right?

The emotion figures included are:

Joy

Sadness

Anger

Disgust

Fear

Ennui

Embarrassment

Anxiety

Envy

Dave and Frank (subconscious cops)

The characters are translucent, which is pretty cool from a display standpoint. They also have a semi-interactive component.

Using a smartphone, you can place the characters on top of the screen, and they light up. OK, it’s really just your phone making use of the semi-see-thru aspect of the toys, but at least it’s doing more than just shooting a plastic puck.

We know that fast food prices have skyrocketed over the past couple of years. So, if you don’t want to stuff your kid full of unhealthy burgers or McNuggest but still want to get them something Inside Out 2-themed, there are free coloring/activity sheets to download!

I’m calling it: Ennui is going to be the real star of the show. That emotion encapsulates audiences’ attitudes towards Disney properties over the past few years. Sure, all the marketing has focused on Anxiety, but I think that’s a red herring.

I’m a little confused by Envy’s design. She looks more like she should be Wonder or something far more positive than the green monster.

Where’s Depression? OK, Sadness kinda fits into that, but Pixar could go much more profound… and darker. Will they take that leap with Inside Out 3?

[Source: HappyMeal.com]