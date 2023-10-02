McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal Boo Buckets Return in 2023 With Four Designs!







I have great news for fellow McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal Bucket fans! If this image is accurate, this year, the buckets will return, and we have four designs instead of three!

We have a rumored look at the upcoming buckets thanks to @snackolator on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snackolator (@snackolator)

The designs are a white mummy, orange jack-o-lantern, purple vampire, and green Frankenstein monster.

The release date for these is said to be October 17, 2023! This is a day earlier than last year’s release on October 18, 2022. When these returned last year, they sold out incredibly fast. Since these designs are different from last year’s, they will likely go just as quickly.

I just wish the lids would come with them like they used to, but I’m so excited to get all four!

Which one is your favorite, or do you want them all?

