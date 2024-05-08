Mattel Offers Two New Harry Potter Little People Sets







Mattel has just launched two new Little People sets based on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. These sets are available at various retailers and on the Mattel website. These sets are based on the first two films, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and ”

Let’s take a look!

Little People Collector Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Special Edition Figure Set

Mattel Pre-order – $25

(pre-order for shipping by June 7)

Amazon – $24.99

Available now

“The magic of The Wizarding World™ is back with the Little People Collector Harry Potter™ sets. Our first collection takes you all the way to the first film – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone™. We’ve gathered four characters – Harry Potter, Ron Weasley™, Hermione Granger™, and Professor Dumbledore™ – in a beautifully designed package that reflects the Great Hall when Harry and his new friends are sorted into houses.

Fisher-Price® Little People Collector™ Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Set of four Little People Collector figures

Each figure stands 2.75 inches high

Includes figures of Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Professor Dumbledore

Premium packaging features fun illustrations and hidden Easter eggs”

Little People Collector Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Special Edition Figure Set

Mattel site- $25

(pre-order for shipping by June 7)



Amazon site – $24.99

Available now

“The magic of The Wizarding World™ is back with the Little People Collector Harry Potter sets. Our second collection reflects the second film – Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™. We’ve included Harry Potter™, Ginny Weasley™, Tom Riddle™, and the Basilisk Snake™ in a beautifully designed package that takes you back to the Chamber when Harry saves Ginny and destroys the diary.

Fisher-Price® Little People Collector™ Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Set of four Little People Collector figures

Each figure stands 2.75 inches high

Includes figures of Harry, Ginny, Tom, and the Basilisk Snake

Premium packaging features fun illustrations and hidden Easter eggs“

I would assume that if these sell well Mattel would do other films too. But we will have to see.

