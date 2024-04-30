Mattel Drives into Darkness With a New Cruella De Vil Doll







The fashionable and evil Cruella De Vil graces collectors with her presence thanks to a new Darkness Descends Series doll from Mattel. This may be the best the One Hundred and One Dalmatians character has ever looked since Glenn Close played her in 1996.

The doll, priced at $100, will be available for pre-order at 9 AM PT on May 6.

The best part of this doll is the packaging. While Cruella may be glamorous in doll form, the back of her box showcases the villainess we know from the classic 1961 film.

Yes, they put that terrifying Medusa-like image of Cruella on the back of the collector’s box. Oh, if only the doll had an alternate head with that nightmare-inducing face.

“From Disney’s 1961 film ‘One Hundred and One Dalmatians,’ Cruella De Vil will stop at nothing to own the ultimate fur coat. This special collector doll celebrates Cruella’s transformation from miserable to maniacal, in a crazed car chase to catch those wretched puppies. Cruella doll embodies her signature colors of black and white—from her trademark split hairstyle to her sleek, off-the-shoulder gown and magnificent ‘fur’ coat.“

Here’s what Mattel is going to deliver for $100:

Premium Disney Villains creation stands 11 inches tall

Fashion accented with blood-red gloves and thigh-high boots

Doll box features removable sleeve with silver foil stamping

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Mattel has been releasing several dolls based on popular franchises this past year. We’ve seen a series of Harry Potter collectibles and the expected Disney Princesses. My favorite, released just a year ago, was the premium Maleficent doll. She’s still available if you have a spare $150.

Will you be picking up the puppy-skinning Cruella? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Source: Mattel Creations]