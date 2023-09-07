Mattel Creations To Release New Harry Potter Doll







Mattel Creations is set to release three new Harry Potter dolls soon. The first doll releases tomorrow, September 8, and features Harry Potter himself. Other dolls coming include Albus Dumbledore and Voldemort.

Harry Potter will be the first release at 9AM PST / 12PM EST and will cost $65.

The doll will arrive in a special box.

Harry is wearing his pajamas and comes with his glasses, wand, and Cloak of Invisibility.

"Relive the magic of Hogwarts and celebrate the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. with the Harry Potter™ Design Collection. The first of three iconic collector dolls in the collection, the world-famous Harry Potter is wearing his iconic striped pajamas, along with his Cloak of Invisibility.

Certificate of Authenticity included

Certificate of Authenticity included

Doll cannot stand alone. Comes with doll stand.

WIZARDING WORLD characters, names and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Publishing Rights © JKR. (s23)

©2023 Mattel.”

We do not yet have release dates for Dumbledore and Voldemort, but they will be coming in the future.