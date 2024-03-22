Mattel Announces Mattel Adventure Park For Kansas City And Updates Opening Date for Glendale, AZ







Mattel is still working to open its new “Mattel Adventure Park” in Glendale, AZ, and has announced a soft opening for late 2024 with an official opening in early 2025. They have also just announced another park in Kansas City, Kansas, that they are creating in conjunction with Epic Resort Destinations.

According to a press release, the location will be in Bonner Springs, Kansas, and will open in 2026. Like the park in Arizona, it will include the Hot Wheels™ Bone Shaker®: The Ultimate Ride and the Hot Wheels™ Twin Mill® Racer roller coaster.

Guests can also expect the Thomas & Friends: World of Sodor™, including four family-friendly attractions and an indoor play area.

Of course, Barbie will be represented with a “larger-than-life” Barbie Beach House™ that will have a location where guests can build a customized Barbie. As well as a new hologram experience to bring Barbie “to life” for guests called the Barbie Dream Closet Experience™. A “Barbie-themed flying theater and The Barbie™ Rooftop restaurant and bar.

He-Man and Skeletor will be featured in a laser tag experience called He-Man vs. Skeletor Laser Tag™, Masters of the Universe™ that looks like Castle Grayskull.

The park will offer a mini golf course featuring an 18-hole course based on board games and the famous Magic-8 Ball™.

A “a larger-than-life custom climb UNO™ structure” will also be available for guests of all ages.

Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer at Mattel offered this statement on the new park.

“Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City will bring our iconic brands to life with epic roller coasters, family-friendly attractions, an immersive theatre, themed dining, and so much more. We are thrilled to expand these themed entertainment destinations and invite new fans to experience the world of Mattel in all-new ways as they create lasting memories with loved ones.”

President of Epic Resorts Destinations, Mark Cornell, also offered a statement saying,

“We are proud and excited to announce Kansas City, Kansas, as the second themed

entertainment destination location for Mattel Adventure Park, an Epic Resort Destinations

licensing partnership with Mattel. “We are bringing Mattel’s powerhouse brands to life through state-of-the-art technology and engaging experiences. This new destination is sure to provide infinite fun for the whole family.”

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Mattel