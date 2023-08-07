Mattel Adventure Park Announces Barbie And Hot Wheels Attractions!







After a lengthy period of radio silence, we finally have some new info regarding Mattel Adventure Park! Everyone has been eagerly awaiting more photos, or anything to be honest, showing off the toymaker’s theme park.

Today, Mattel Adventure Park released a piece of promotional art for the Hot Wheels Bone Shaker roller coaster.

“Suspense is building for the ultimate family coaster themed to the iconic Hot Wheels Bone Shaker. Designed to delight kids and adults of all ages, Hot Wheels Bone Shaker: The Ultimate Ride will be the first-ever family coaster to feature the famous hot rod’s skull design that climbs 84 feet in the air and dives into a double helix.”

The Bone Shaker has long been one of Hot Wheels’ popular cars that shows up multiple times yearly in the iconic line of 65mm toys. It looks cool, but how thrilling can the “first-ever” family coaster really be?

In other news … Barbie!

Considering Barbie is on everyone’s lips (heh) right now, you’d think Mattel would capitalize on this hype and show off what the famous doll will bring to the park. However, the most we get is a small blurb mentioning having a drink in Barbieland:

“Step into the action-packed world of Mattel Adventure Park, the only place where you can get behind the wheel of a lightning-fast Hot Wheels go kart, join Thomas & Friends on a treasure hunt journey and enjoy a signature pink beverage on the third story rooftop of The Barbie Beach House.”

Construction of Mattel Adventure Park has been slow. When we checked the Construction Project Camera, we noticed that there was still much to be done before the theme park was close to opening.

Several structures are built, but without an overall site plan to reference, who knows how many buildings have yet to be started? Not to mention, none of the ride tracks have gone up yet.

[Source: Mattel]