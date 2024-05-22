Marvel’s Vision Getting His Own Series on Disney+







Disney is bringing Vision back to the MCU with a new Marvel series coming in 2026. Terry Matalas (Star Trek Picard) will be the showrunner.

The new show will reportedly focus on White Vision, who was introduced in “WandaVision.” Paul Bettany will reprise his role as the character.

When we last saw Vision, he was part of Wanda Maximoff’s (Scarlet Witch) spell in Westview. The White Vision was a rebuilt version created by S.W.O.R.D. to destroy Wanda and her version of Vision. When the two Visions fought, White Vision was given Vision’s memories. Then he left.

“WandaVision” used some of the “Vision Quest” comic stories, and it’s unclear if the new show will continue with aspects of that story. However, early rumors about the show indicated it was going by the title “Vision Quest.” Now, it’s apparently just named “Vision.”

All we really know is that “Vision” will be on Disney+ in 2026, and Paul Bettany will return to play Vision.

Source: Variety