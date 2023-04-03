Marvel’s Secret Invasion Trailer Debuted Last Night







Disney is gearing up the for the next big Marvel show coming to Disney+. ‘Secret Invasion’ will be a 6-episode show debuting on June 21, 2023. The miniseries features Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury as he tries to stop Skrulls from taking over Earth.

Here is the show synopsis:

“Nick Fury uncovers a conspiracy for a group of shapeshifting Skrulls to infiltrate Earth in positions of power around the world, recruiting Everett K. Ross, Maria Hill, and Talos to stop it and save humanity.”

The trailer was released last night! Take a look!

The show is directed and executive produced by Ali Selim. Other EP’s include Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kyle Bradstreet, and Brian Tucker. Bradstreet is also the head writer for the show.

Several actors are set to appear including Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.

Source: Marvel