Marvel’s Open Mouth Wolverine Popcorn Bucket For “Deadpool & Wolverine” Film Revealed







We finally know what the popcorn bucket will look like for the upcoming “Deadpool & Wolverine” film. Marvel promised a naughty bucket, and now we have it—Wolverine with a mouth that mimics sex dolls, which is on brand, honestly, and sure to lead to fisting jokes. (This was not something I expected to write today or ever.)

Ryan Reynolds posted this on X:

Years from now they will look back at 2024 as the year the War of the Popcorn Buckets began. #history #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/4agugzGNLp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 30, 2024

It’s Wolverine with his mouth wide open. But the good news is that he’s wearing his mask!

The bucket part under his face says, “Designed by Deadpool.”

Of course, the video has to go all in on the inuendos, which makes it even more perfect.

We don’t know which theaters will receive the popcorn bucket or a price yet, but once the locations are announced, this might help sell tickets.

Some of you may ask why they made this. I ask why not?

Seriously though it’s Disney’s version of the “Dune 2” popcorn bucket that caused quite the stir online earlier this year.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” hits theaters on July 26, 2024.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!