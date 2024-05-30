Search
Marvel's Open Mouth Wolverine Popcorn Bucket For "Deadpool & Wolverine" Film Revealed

By Kambrea Pratt
We finally know what the popcorn bucket will look like for the upcoming “Deadpool & Wolverine” film. Marvel promised a naughty bucket, and now we have it—Wolverine with a mouth that mimics sex dolls, which is on brand, honestly, and sure to lead to fisting jokes. (This was not something I expected to write today or ever.)

Ryan Reynolds posted this on X:

It’s Wolverine with his mouth wide open. But the good news is that he’s wearing his mask!

The bucket part under his face says, “Designed by Deadpool.”

Of course, the video has to go all in on the inuendos, which makes it even more perfect.

We don’t know which theaters will receive the popcorn bucket or a price yet, but once the locations are announced, this might help sell tickets.

Some of you may ask why they made this. I ask why not?

Seriously though it’s Disney’s version of the “Dune 2” popcorn bucket that caused quite the stir online earlier this year.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” hits theaters on July 26, 2024.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



