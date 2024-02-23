Marvel’s New One-Shot Comic: ‘Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime’







Uncle Scrooge is returning to comics! The wealthiest duck in Disney media is returning to the printed page, but this time under the Marvel brand.

Scrooge McDuck is going on an MCU-styled adventure that will take him across the Multiverse! Like in all the best alternate universe stories, Uncle Scrooge will need to face off against an evil version of himself! Maybe Negaduck will be there, too?

Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime is written by Jason Aaron, the Harvey Award-winner who has worked on X-Men, Wolverine, Hellblazer, Punisher, and Deadpool comics. Pen and ink are created by several artists, including Paola Mottura, Francesco D’Ippolito, and Vitale Mangiatordi, to name a few!

Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime will go on sale on June 19. The comic will come with covers done by Lorenzo Pastrovicchio and the legendary Alex Ross. Guess which one most people will be after.

Are you worried that there may not be a comic book store in your area? Use the Comic Shop Locator to track one down.

This one-off comic “will see Scrooge embark on a time-honored Marvel adventure as he explores the Multiverse to stop a twisted alternate Scrooge from becoming the all-powerful and incomprehensibly rich Scrooge-Above-All! Along the way, the story will introduce exciting new takes on the iconic tycoon with a heart of gold and feature appearances by Scrooge’s nephew, Donald Duck; grandnephews, Huey, Duey, and Louie; and his supporting cast of characters, including Gyro Gearloose!”

It will be interesting to see where this comic goes. Hopefully, it will lead Disney or Marvel to launch a new ongoing Uncle Scrooge series. We’ll have to wait and see.

[Source: Marvel]