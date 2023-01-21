Marvel’s Avengers Officially Ending Support In September

The 2020 online action-brawler game from Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics, Marvel’s Avengers, will officially be ending support of the game after nearly three years.







Announced via the @PlayAvengers Twitter account linking to official site the game will be ending all support/updates on September 30th of this year.

An important announcement about the future of Marvel's Avengers: https://t.co/hTmenK6wmJ pic.twitter.com/JVZNNDNzZy — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) January 20, 2023

The announcement reads:



To our amazing community, after two-and-a-half years and introducing twelve of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, following Update 2.8 on March 31, 2023, we will no longer add new content or features to Marvel’s Avengers. All official support for the game will end on September 30, 2023.

Even after official support ceases on September 30, 2023, both single- and multi-player gameplay will continue to be available. See below for more information.

Update 2.7, which added the Winter Soldier Hero and Cloning Lab Omega-Level Threat, is the last new content to be added to the game. No new cosmetics are coming to the Marketplace, and all final balance updates will occur in Update 2.8 in March (March 31st, 2023)



They also stated that following the 2.8 update in-game credits will no longer be purchasable and cosmetics, emotes and other purchasable content will be free to all players and that own a copy of the game.







This comes after a series of rumors regarding DLC content being canceled.



Two main factors contribute to the game’s shutdown. First was the poor reception and sales. The game was heavily criticized at launch for a lack of content and repetitive nature, causing the game’s publisher to loose an estimated $200 Million in total from its Marvel venture. The second being that Square Enix recently sold Crystal Dynamics, along with their other Western studios, to the Embracer Group for $300 Million in 2022.



Marvel’s Avengers is another example in the online looter genre that style means nothing if you lack substance.



What do you think of this announcement? Was the backlash for Marvel’s Avengers too much? Or was it deserving of the criticism?



Source: IGN