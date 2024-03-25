Marvel Zombies Rating Confirmed? It Will Be “Pretty Intense”







The Marvel Zombies are coming to the MCU. The animated alternate timeline will see the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe facing a plaque that turns all metahumans into the walking dead. However, is Disney willing to go for gore and a mature rating?

Possibly! According to Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Brad Winderbaum, horror fans may rest easy knowing that the blood and guts of the comics could be represented on Disney+.

While speaking with IGN, Winderbaum did not precisely confirm that the show would be intended for mature audiences, but he is pretty sure that Marvel Zombies isn’t going to fly with a TV-Y7(-FV) or TV-14 rating:

“In terms of more mature animation, yeah, we’re making a Marvel Zombies show right now that is pretty intense that’s for sure a TV-MA show.“

The show has no official release date yet, but it is said to premiere this year. If I had to guess, it would most likely premiere in September or October. However, knowing Disney, they’ll release it in the Summer, just like with Haunted Mansion.

Rumors of Marvel’s horror-themed alternate timeline joining the MCU have been floating around for years. Marvel Zombies eventually appeared on the Disney+ series What If…?, but it wasn’t as big of an event as in the comics.

What would be really cool is if we could get an adaptation of Marvel Zombies vs. The Army of Darkness, with Bruce Campbell voicing Ash. If you haven’t checked out that five-issue story, I suggest picking them up and including it in the What If…? series, which would make sense since The Watcher is responsible for what happens in that storyline.

Did you read the Marvel Zombie comics? Do you think Disney can do justice to the various storylines via animation? Let us know!

