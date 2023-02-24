Marvel VFX Artist Explains Ant-Man 3’s Underwhelming CGI







The reception for the latest MCU film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has been rather interesting. Despite being the beginning of the fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film has received a 48% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and only earns $120 Million in domestic ticket sales opening weekend. It is currently the second worst rated MCU film ahead of 2021’s The Eternals.







Despite much hype behind the film where our heroes explore the Quantum Realm (Originally called the Microverse) people have been mixed on the whole plot where in the end not much was really accomplished.







But one element that people criticized the most was the visual effects. In recent years with the large quantity of both films and shows being pumped out at Marvel many VFX artists have complained about the large amount of work and feel that they aren’t being treated well. There has even been talks about potentially forming a VFX union.







One anonymous VFX artist who calls themselves “Jim” recently spoke with Vulture. They talked about their experience working on the film and explained why the special effects looked subpar in the final product:



“For Ant-Man, there were a lot of editorial changes happening toward the latter third and fourth of the project that were just too late. There’s a point of no return. Why certain things were changed, why certain notes were nitpicked longer than they should have been; That’s on Marvel. But it definitely did cause a lot of tension, turmoil, and weight on everybody.“



“A lot of us are sitting here thinking, ‘The money is there. Why is it not coming down?’ Marvel spending a bit more money to pay more VFX people wouldn’t make that much of a difference for the executives all the way at the top. But if it comes down to them not being comfortable with their bank numbers and us working until burnout, we lose out every time. Honestly, I equate it to human greed.“



He would then go on to say:



“I think there was so much potential for this story, for the visual effects in general. I think the movie is getting the reviews it’s been getting because Marvel is doubling down as much as possible on constricting quality. They’re squeezing blood out of stones. And we’re out of blood.“



Hopefully with the new plans on slowing down their output and Disney cutting back on their spending the VFX artists won’t be as overworked and will be able to put out the quality work audiences expect from a big budget film.





Source: Super Hero Hype