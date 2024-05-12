Marvel Subpoenas Instagram Account Information Over “Captain America: Brave New World” “Spoilers”







Marvel Studios has reportedly launched an investigation into an account on Instagram called “CanWeGotSomeToast” over leaks related to “Captain America: Brave New World.” It seems they must actually have some legitimate leaks because Disney is issuing a subpoena for Instagram to reveal the poster’s identity.

Torrent Freak posted a look at a piece of DCMA documentation from Matthew Slatoff, the Vice President of Global Security and Content Protection.

This stemmed from an image posted by @Canwegetsomtoast in April.

An image of part of the recent subpeona to Instagram was also posted.

Marvel is asking Instagram to give them the identity(identities) of @canwegetsometoast including the “names, physical addresses, IP addresses, telephone numbers, e-mail addresses, and payment account information (i.e., identifying information relating to the users’ receipt of payments in connection with their Instagram account.)”

This also happened in regard to script leaks for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

In March, 2023 Marvel and Disney went after the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit account, which shut down after parts of the script, which was in Portugese, was leaked ahead of the movie release. Disney similarly demanded the identies of the people behind the account.

(Let’s be honest, the leaked script likely didn’t hurt the film as much as the poor writing and VFX did.)

For Disney and Marvel to go this far they must feel that the Instagram and Twitter @canwegetsometoast account must have legitimate access to internal information.

