Marvel Studios’ What If…? Game Coming Exclusively to Apple Vision Pro







Remember when the Apple Vision Pro came out, and everyone wondered where the games were for the super expensive VR headset? Fret not, those with disposable income, because Marvel Studios’ What If…? Disney+ series is releasing an “immersive” experience just for that device!

What If…? has been a mixed bag, with some fun elements like Marvel’s Zombies and a total snorefest that was all of Season 2. So, what could it possibly offer to people who paid $3599 or more for the fancy VR goggles?

The recently released trailer gives us a small glimpse at the gameplay, but just how much you’ll be doing instead of watching isn’t clear:

“The Multiverse is in danger and The Watcher needs your help. Dangerous variants are hunting Infinity Stones and altering the fate of not only their realities, but yours as well. To save the fate of the Multiverse, you’ll need to use your own hands to learn mystic spells, defend your allies in epic battles, and more. But, be careful… everything might not be all that it seems.“

We know that Wong, via The Watcher’s request, grants us magical powers to aid in defeating villains causing chaos throughout the Multiverse.

OK, that’s kind of cool. We get to use our hands to cast spells, which makes sense. Players will also get to wield each of the Infinity Stones.

The gameplay looks pretty entry-level. Don’t expect a taxing or challenging experience like Vertigo Remastered or Racket Fury: Table Tennis.

What’s really lame about Marvel’s What If…? is that it is exclusive to Apple’s luxury VR headset. From the looks of it, the same experience could be had with the Meta Quest 3, but with a little less fidelity in the pass-through video.

Marvel will probably eventually port it to other devices and Steam, especially if Apple users show little interest. Judging by the weak sales, per Quartz’s report, locking this game to just one device probably isn’t a good idea.

Marvel Studios’ What If…? – An Immersive Story will be released on May 30.

[Source: YouTube]

[Source: Quartz]