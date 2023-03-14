Marvel Studios Spoilers Subreddit Shut Down After Disney Targets Ant-Man 3 Script Leakers







Earlier this month, Marvel Studios, owned by Disney, started legal proceedings against the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit account. It started off with MVL Film Finance LLC, a liability company, filing requests with the “United States District Court for the Northern District of California to subpoena both Google and Reddit for information regarding those who’ve used a specific Reddit account.” Now the subreddit has shut down.

The subreddit was apparently started because a user was tired of the strict rules on the Marvel Studios subreddit. People weren’t allowed to discuss or post rumors, so they created a new subreddit. Disney and Marvel didn’t like them going outside of their control.

Disney is likely going after the account because they allegedly shared the script from ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ months before its release. As I understand it, it was in Portuguese, likely for subtitles. Like that had any bearing on the film performing so poorly, but I digress. Now Disney is trying to “force Reddit to expose them all.”

“All Identifying Information for any other user(s) responsible for posting, editing, and maintaining the content previously available on the Reddit Site, including, without limitation, any moderator of the MarvelStudioSpoilers subreddit involved in uploading content on or about January 20, 2023 to the Reddit Site comprising and/or related to the dialogue of then-unreleased motion picture “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

The proceedings also are going after Reddit and Google. Reddit to reveal the identities of the posters. Google because they were asked to remove the copyrighted material but didn’t act immediately, and it was taken down.

Here is the statement that was posted before the subreddit was closed.

“Eventually, some reliable/responsible help for a page that was never meant to be serious. It grew and grew…now it has grown so large that people from the MCU know of it. Sadly, this means Disney also knows of it. The Mouse always wins…a lesson I learned from South Park. This subreddit will probably be taken down soon, as I am sure many of you have seen the news/articles/etc. Ain’t nobody got time for that…and so there will no longer be any mods; the subreddit will operate on its own essentially. If someone wants to step up and take over the subreddit…including all the legal ramifications (potentially), message this account.”

Disney and Marvel are arguing that the leak caused the movie to fail. While I agree that the script should not have been posted entirely, this seems like overkill. Disney is trying to control fan subreddits by seemingly eliminating the competition.

Trust me, Disney. The movie didn’t underperform due to the script leaks. It underperformed because people are tired of Marvel, and it just wasn’t very good.

Sources: TorrentFreak, Comicbook.com