Marvel Rivals Faces Controversy Over Its Restrictive TOS







The world of Marvel seems to be finding itself in another battle. This is not against a cosmic entity but from gamers, as their latest entry into the world of video games, Marvel Rivals, has found itself involved in some controversial business practices. The Marvel-based hero shooter has come under scrutiny due to a clause in the user agreement for content creators who have early access to the game.



The “Non-Disparagement” clause, as written, prohibits any statements or discussions that criticize the game and its assets in any way that can be seen as detrimental. Former Twitch streamer @A_Seagull highlighted the issue via a statement on X (Formerly Twitter) and commented on how people seemed to have glossed over it when signing the user agreement.

Extremely disappointed in @MarvelRivals.



Multiple creators asked for key codes to gain access to the playtest and are asked to sign a contract.



The contract signs away your right to negatively review the game.



Many streamers have signed without reading just to play



Insanity. pic.twitter.com/c11BUDyka9 — Brandon Larned (@A_Seagull) May 12, 2024

After the issue was highlighted and commented on by both other content creators and the gaming community as a whole, the game’s developer, NetEase, made a statement regarding the situation via their Discord:

“We are aware that there are inappropriate and misleading terms in the commitment regarding sharing non-disparagement content. We sincerely apology [sic] for the miscommunication and your unpleasant experiences!“

“Our stand is absolutely open for both suggestions and criticisms to improve our game. And we [sic] our mission is to make Marvel Rivals better satisfy players by those constructive suggestions.“

“We are now working on revise the miscommunication terms from our commitment. The progress will be shared with every creator in a timely manner. Marvel Rivals always welcome creators join our community and create amazing contents together with us.”



“Content creators are respected not only as a player, but part of the community here. Speaking of this, a suggestions form for Content Creator program is about to release in the [Discord] which open to all opinions. Looking forward to hearing your thoughts!“





NetEase seems to have decided to clarify or reverse course, over the controversial agreement clause. They probably didn’t think anyone would notice it, but they did and are now forced to change it to avoid any more negative press. If the clause was “misleading” and didn’t reflect the true intentions, why include it? We may never know.



Are you still planning on playing the game? Or has the situation soured your opinion on the matter? Let us know.



Source: EuroGamer