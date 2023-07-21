Marvel Releases New Trailer For “The Marvels”







Disney has decided that they need to turn their attention to “The Marvels” and now they are going all out to promote this film. Paying to promote the hashtag on Twitter, bringing Ms. Marvel to ABC, and now a new trailer. I expect to see a lot more money spent in the coming months.

We do get a bit more backstory on what is going on with this trailer.

“

“Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”

Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels” stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Park Seo-joon, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.”

Disney clearly is turning the marketing machine on ahead of this film. They can not afford another box office failure. They are marked as paying for promotion on Twitter. It seems to be working somewhat as Google Trends show it boosting up significantly since the trailer drop.

The good news for Disney is that they have over three months to try and gain interest for this film. The bad news for Disney is that it will likely cost them a lot of money to do it.

It’s a good thing they switched release dates with “The Haunted Mansion” because they needed that longer promotion time. However, now it means that the toys at Mcdonalds are out and there is no film to go with it.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!