Marvel Releases New Secret Invasion Teaser Trailer Ahead of Disney+ Release







Marvel has just dropped a new teaser for ‘Secret Invasion’ ahead of its premiere next month. The trailer was posted to the Marvel account on Twitter and is only 20 seconds long.

It starts out looking down on a city street with people walking, as messages appear on the screen and the camera focuses closer on people walking.

The words appear on the screen before changing into other words.

“What if the ones closest to us. Who we’ve trusted our whole lives. Were someone else entirely? What if they weren’t even human?

The ‘Secret Invasion’ teaser comes after their official trailer about a month ago:

The Disney+ show based on the comic series of the same name follows Nick Fury as he “uncovers a conspiracy for a group of shapeshifting Skrulls to infiltrate Earth in positions of power around the world, recruiting Everett K. Ross, Maria Hill, and Talos to stop it and save humanity.”

Featuring Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Don Cheadle, and Martin Freeman.

With six episodes, ‘Secret Invasion’ is set to be the first Phase Five show on Disney+. It premiers on June 21.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!