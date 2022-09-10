Marvel Presentations and News From D23 Expo

Marvel had a panel today at the D23 Expo and here is an overview of what was presented.

Attendees got a look at the upcoming ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ film. This film is set to release in theaters on November 11, 2022.

Letitia Wright shares her excitement for everyone to see ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ because she knows Chadwick is looking down over them. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/32935PSetF — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) September 10, 2022

The panel then moved onto ‘Iron Heart’ which will be about the character of Riri Williams.

✨🚨✨#D23Expo Marvel News Marvel Studios Ironheart will explore a battle between magic and technology. pic.twitter.com/xGi9ujrFSz — ED92 (@ED92Magic) September 10, 2022



There was a look at the new logo and actor Anthony Ramos discussed his character, Parker, for the new series.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantamania was up next with an announcement of a release date of February 17, 2023.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer shown at D23 featured Bill Murray and a very scary Kang the Conqueror. #D23Expo #D23Expo2022 pic.twitter.com/sdLpME5MGz — ScreenGeek (@RealScreenGeek) September 10, 2022

Following the presentation for Ant-Man came a trailer and release date for ‘Werewolf by Night’ The show is dropping on Disney+ October 7.

☁️🌕 𝔚𝔢𝔯𝔢𝔴𝔬𝔩𝔣 𝔟𝔶 𝔑𝔦𝔤𝔥𝔱 pic.twitter.com/xtLoCjEW4a — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 10, 2022

Then a Secret Invasion trailer was dropped:

“I’m the last person standing between them and what they really want.” Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion, an Original series, streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9RjErqNIBq — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 10, 2022

Just announced at #D23Expo, Don Cheadle will return in Marvel Studios’ Armor Wars, coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/HEW9cFdkg6 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 10, 2022



No casting announcements were made for Fantastic 4 but we did get word that it would be directed by Matt Shakman. The release date is November 8, 2024.

Just announced at #D23Expo, Matt Shakman to direct Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four. In theaters November 8, 2024. pic.twitter.com/jx8gzormoy — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 10, 2022

Matt Shakman is officially directing ‘FANTASTIC FOUR’ but no casting will be announced today. #D23Expo2022 #ATM pic.twitter.com/VM9XxUuAvC — At The Movies Online (@atmoviesonline) September 10, 2022

Loki Season 2 was presented next.



Tom Hiddleston is back as Loki, along with Owen Wilson as Morbius. More returning actors include: Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s as Judge Renslayer, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, and Wunmi Mosaku as B-15. It was revealed that Ke Huy Quan from ‘Everything, Everywhere, All At Once’ will also join the cast.

After those presentations ‘Echo’ was up.



Alaqua Cox, K. Devery Jacobs, Vincent D’Onferio, Chaske Spencer, Graham Greene, and Cody Lightning were on stage for this presentation.

Charlie Cox then joined Vincent D’Onferio on stage to talk about ‘Daredevil: Born Again.’

A clip was shown.

Next up was ‘Captain America New World Order’



Carl Lumbly will return as Isaiah Bradley for the new show as well.

The new Falcon in Captain America: New World Order will be Joaquin Torres.

Joaquin Torres will become Falcon in Captain America New World Order! #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/NXlN6ESU2u — Pop Culture Talk (@PopCultureTalk1) September 10, 2022

The Thunderbolts was presented next

The team includes Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova/Black Widow,) Wyatt Russell (John Walker/US Agent,) Hannah John-Kamen (Ava/Ghost,) Red Guardian (David Harbour,) Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/ Winter Soldier) and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.)

The cast of Thunderbolts! “I guess that tells you something about the Thunderbolts when the Winter Soldier is the most stable among them.” -Kevin Feige#D23Expo pic.twitter.com/8drJvujaR9 — Theresa (@GertieTheDino) September 10, 2022

The Marvels was presented last.

The director Nia DaCosta along with Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonnah Parris took the stage.

Last thing from Marvel, and it’s The Marvels! Director Nia DaCosta and stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonnah Parris take to the stage. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/q2VDl5Yhp6 — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) September 10, 2022

The trailer for THE MARVELS began where Ms Marvel ended. Nick Fury recruiting Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau. It seems a lot of fun, the space fights are better in all aspects.#D23 #D23Expo #D23Expo2022 #MarvelD23 #MarvelStudios #MCU pic.twitter.com/t8bC8sd9r2 — Marvel News (@marvelnewss) September 10, 2022

