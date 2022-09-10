Marvel Presentations and News From D23 Expo

Kambrea Pratt
Marvel had a panel today at the D23 Expo and here is an overview of what was presented.

Attendees got a look at the upcoming ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ film. This film is set to release in theaters on November 11, 2022.

 

The panel then moved onto ‘Iron Heart’ which will be about the character of Riri Williams.


There was a look at the new logo and actor Anthony Ramos discussed his character, Parker, for the new series.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantamania was up next with an announcement of a release date of February 17, 2023.

Following the presentation for Ant-Man came a trailer and release date for ‘Werewolf by Night’ The show is dropping on Disney+ October 7.

 

Then a Secret Invasion trailer was dropped:


No casting announcements were made for Fantastic 4 but we did get word that it would be directed by Matt Shakman. The release date is November 8, 2024.

Loki Season 2 was presented next.

 


Tom Hiddleston is back as Loki, along with Owen Wilson as Morbius. More returning actors include: Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s as Judge Renslayer, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, and Wunmi Mosaku as B-15. It was revealed that Ke Huy Quan from ‘Everything, Everywhere, All At Once’ will also join the cast.

After those presentations ‘Echo’ was up.


Alaqua Cox, K. Devery Jacobs, Vincent D’Onferio, Chaske Spencer, Graham Greene, and Cody Lightning were on stage for this presentation.

Charlie Cox then joined Vincent D’Onferio on stage to talk about ‘Daredevil: Born Again.’
A clip was shown.

Next up was ‘Captain America New World Order’


Carl Lumbly will return as Isaiah Bradley for the new show as well.

The new Falcon in Captain America: New World Order will be Joaquin Torres.

The Thunderbolts was presented next

The team includes Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova/Black Widow,) Wyatt Russell (John Walker/US Agent,) Hannah John-Kamen (Ava/Ghost,) Red Guardian (David Harbour,) Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/ Winter Soldier) and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.)

The Marvels was presented last.

The director Nia DaCosta along with Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonnah Parris took the stage.

I hope I got most of it.
