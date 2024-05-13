Marvel Needs To Stop With the Disney+ Agatha Harkness Title Announcements







I don’t know if Marvel thinks they are being cute or creative, but the constant announcements about the “name changes” to the upcoming Agatha Harkness Marvel show on Disney+ are getting old. Frankly, it’s been so long that I don’t know if people even care that much anymore.

In 2021, Marvel revealed that the show would be called “Agatha: House of Harkness.” Then, in 2022, the name was changed to “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” and a few months later, it was announced to be “Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.” Today, Marvel announced yet another title, “Agatha: The Lying Witch With Great Wardrobe.” Then, they deleted it.

Most fans think the show will just be called “Agatha” and these are the episode titles, which sounds very probable.

But people are growing tired of it all.

We are three years out from “WandaVision,” and except for these name changes and a couple of leaked images, nothing has really been mentioned about this show. Do people even care anymore?

I think Disney is wondering the same thing, which is likely why they randomly keep teasing these stupid name changes to drum up interest. Honestly, this is the one show people might have watched if it had come out two years ago.

It’s not just me.

How are they getting worse — Joel “Bam” Watts (@Bamalam) May 13, 2024

At this point, it’s gotta be a joke right — Joe (@hzjoe03) May 13, 2024

I agree. It’s definitely a strategy but I’m not sure if it will pay off for them at this point.

It has to be a marketing strategy at this point — Jones Vibes (@jonesvibesonly) May 13, 2024

The next title change: Agatha – With Great Wardrobe Comes Great Responsibility. And it will guest star Spider-Man because otherwise zero people will watch it. — Matt Kadish – SaltyNerd.com (@MatthewKadish) May 13, 2024

Nobody wants this show. Shelf it. Go make something else — Jemel One Five 🪂 (@JemelOneFive) May 13, 2024

if i had a nickel for every time they renamed this show…. I’d have a lot of nickels — Redbox (@redbox) May 13, 2024

Why are they still spending money on producing this — Rob (@iamrobtv) May 13, 2024

It’s clearly a play on Narnia and “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” but it just comes across as lame.

The show, however, will finally be released on September 29, 2024. It will star Kathryn Hahn as Agatha. She’s reprising her role as the character from “WandaVision.” The cast also includes Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Debra Jo Rupp, Ali Ahn, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, and Emma Caulfield.

Disney and Marvel need to start giving fans trailers, images, and something more than these title cards soon. If they don’t drum up interest they might not have an audience left.

