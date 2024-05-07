Marvel Drops New ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer







Disney and Marvel have just dropped another trailer for their upcoming ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ film. The House of Mouse really needs a win for Marvel and they are banking on these popular characters to bring it.

The video was shared by @DeadpoolUpdate on X.

A new teaser for #DeadpoolAndWolverine has been released! pic.twitter.com/pMMX0jqJY6 — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) May 7, 2024

Interestingly enough another post seemingly shows Wolverine wearing his mask. The poster claims it was from promotional materials. However, the poster did not tell people where it came from to verify.

New look at Wolverine in promotional materials for ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’. pic.twitter.com/WN1KC0BYEe — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) May 7, 2024

If true it is interesting as a VFX artist recently posted their edit of Wolverine wearing a mask. It’s unclear if this is actually going to be in the film or not.

Disney is banking heavily on ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ hoping it can reverse the downward trajectory Marvel has seen at the box office. ‘The Marvels’ only made a bit over $200 million at the box office and likely lost almost $240 million dollars for the company.

Even ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ which did $845 million at the global box office, it only earned the company about $124 million. That was after home release and streaming.

Disney needs a Marvel film to perform and the only one releasing in 2024 is ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’ I fully expect Disney to throw everything they have at the marketing for this film to try and pull Marvel out of its nosedive.

The synopsis for the film reads:

“After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy.”

‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ releases to theaters on July 26, 2024.

