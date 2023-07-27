Marvel Comics Makes Black Widow The New Venom







It has become quite common nowadays when Marvel Comics tries to introduce a new version of a character that is completely different from their more iconic and well-known iterations. Many of those are older characters taking up bigger roles. Ms. Marvel became Captain Marvel, Falcon became Captain America, X-23 became Wolverine and so on.







Now in this latest trend, we have the popular Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, becoming the new possessor of the black symbiote suit, making her the new “Venom“.



Issue #27 of Venom releasing this November, sees the former Russian assassin bear the burden of becoming the latest host of Venom’s rage. The alien creature that once possessed Peter Parker now possesses a new skill set and will do what it can to achieve its objective.







An official synopsis reads: “After the birth of an all-new symbiote, what familiar face will cross its path and become its first host? And will that host be able to resist the symbiote’s corrupting and violent influence? Perhaps the bigger question: Will the symbiote be able to survive theirs? After the shocking events of Venom #23, Natasha Romanoff, The Black Widow, crosses paths with the symbiotes in a way that will leave them both changed forever!”



While it is true that the name “Black Widow” is associated with spiders, she is not a part of the world of Spider-Man; it is somewhat of an odd choice to seemingly gender-swap the role that is traditionally hulking and masculine. It is true that symbiotes can possess almost anyone; we already have female symbiotes, those being Scream and Agony.







We will most likely have to wait and see how the story plays out when it releases this November. However, this might not go over well with some hardcore fans, as it may seem like another needless change in the grand scheme of things. Only time will tell.



Source: ScreenRant