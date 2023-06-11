Marvel Announces Crossover Comic ‘Predator VS. Wolverine’







In the world of the internet many fans of various franchises debate on certain subjects, one of the most popular being versus bouts. The ultimate analysis of “Who would win in a fight?” Over the years many companies have answered those questions with official crossovers, giving us matchups like Alien vs. Predator, Robocop vs. Terminator and Freddy vs. Jason.



Now another popular dream match has come to life in the form of a comic book. In collaboration between Marvel Comics and 20th Century Studios (Both companies owned by Disney) the battle to see who is the true the apex killing machine. The alien hunter the Predator, or the mutant super weapon Wolverine.







For years the debate between these two killers has been a hot discussion so much so that the YouTube channel Bat in the Sun developed a short film depicting the epic battle in their Super Power Beat Down series.

The crossover will be a limited series following Wolverine throughout his long life as he encounters the alien hunter multiple times across decades. The series is written by Benjamin Percy. Percy stated in the official press release:



“I’m not going to say I was born to write this crossover, but sometimes the universe reveals why you were created. I am a child of the eighties. I cannot tell you how many times I watched Predator, just as I cannot tell you how many Wolverine comics I have read, because that would be like telling you how many breaths I’ve taken or cheeseburgers I’ve eaten.“

“This epic hunt will span decades, as both of these giants learn and harden and grow deadlier with time. Neither will have time to bleed, but you better make time to read, because I’m putting everything I’ve got into this event, and I’m thrilled to join forces with some of the best artists in the business.“

The series is set to hit comic shelves this fall. Are you excited to see the showdown of alien vs. mutant?



Source: IGN