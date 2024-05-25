Marvel Animation Head Hints At The Possibility Of Spider-Man ’98







The recent Disney+ animated series X-Men ’97 has been well received by both critics and fans alike. After revisiting the classic X-Men: The Animated Series which originally ended 27 years earlier the Marvel Animated Universe (MAU) has been given a new breath of life. The series has just finished its first season and fans are already hungry for more.







However, one appearance in the recent X-Men ’97 series may give us a bit of a hint about what might come next. In episode 8 of season 1, Spider-Man makes a brief appearance. What’s more is that in Episode 10 both Peter Parker & Mary Jane made cameo appearances, alongside other MAU characters such as Iron Man, Captain America and the Fantastic Four.



Ever since his appearance many fans have been speculating on the possibility of Marvel reviving the Spider-Man series as well. Multiple fans have even taken it upon themselves to make fan art and campaign for the original voice of Spider-Man, Christopher Daniel Barnes, to return to the role.

While X-Men originally started off the MAU one of their most popular shows was Spider-Man, which ran from 1994 – 1998. While there was a pseudo-sequel series called Spider-Man Unlimited which lasted from 1999 – 2001 this series is often considered non-canon.



Recently, some light has been shed on the possibility of such a revival. In an interview with ScreenRant, Marvel Studios head of television, streaming, and animation, Brad Winderbaum, was asked about the possibility of the old web head getting a comeback alongside the heroic mutants. He said:



“It is amazing to see them back on screen together, I wish we could tell that whole adventure with Madame Web and figure out how exactly he did it. Maybe one day, we as fanboys could certainly dream.“







While it definitely would be interesting to see the 90s’ Spider-Man series get some kind of revival as well, it is too early to tell if such projects are even on the table. It is a whole universe after all. When you start adding more shows to the mix, the more dedicated you will have to be.



What do you think? Should Marvel revive the Spider-Man animated series as well? Let us know your thoughts.



