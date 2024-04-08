Marvel and Coca-Cola Team Up For Scannable Heroes & Villains Cans







A collaboration between Disney, Marvel, and Coca-Cola has resulted in a new limited-edition run of cans featuring several famous comic book characters. These cans and bottles will be collectibles, and there’s also an augmented reality element here!

Every Coke container will be scannable, bringing the various Marvel icons to life. Not only that, but in typical Coca-Cola style, there will be various prizes to be won: Disney+ subscriptions, Disney cruise line tickets, etc.

Thanks to Marketing Dive, we learned about this new cross-promotion. Thankfully, the Coca-Cola and Coke Zero cans won’t be entirely dedicated to the MCU’s depictions of Marvel’s finest. Comic book versions of over thirty heroes and villains will also feature their original comic book designs.

Some Marvel characters will look better in red, black, and white than others. Expect the Daredevil, Deadpool, and Elektra cans to become collectibles.

Image Credit: Marvel | Coca-ColaCoke’s global head of creative strategy and content, Islam ElDessouky, knew capitalizing on the company’s longtime partnership with Disney would spawn something new. In a statement issued by the cola maker, ElDessouky said, “Coca-Cola has a long history with Disney, and it’s exciting to have a relationship that encourages and enables us to continue to push ourselves and our relationship to new heights creatively. This latest collaboration with Marvel allows us to tap into the legacy and affinity for both brands to deliver consumers new and unexpected experiences.”

The YouTube ad for this new initiative sadly does not show off the cans’ AR aspect. Regardless, we get to see the Juggernaut get some much-needed love! He has sorely been missing from Marvel’s multimedia efforts for years.

Taking a break from the MCU to focus on the original printed legends is a nice change of pace. What do you think? Let us know!

[Source: Marketing Dive]