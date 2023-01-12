Marvel Actor Kumail Nanjiani Defends Martin Scorsese’s Comments

In 2019 award-winning director Martin Scorsese, became the center of attention when he criticized modern super hero films. At the time the Marvel Cinematic Universe was dominating the box office with both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame brining in a combined $4.846 Billion worldwide.







When the Marvel universe was at its peak the director, known for films like Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, Casino, Gangs of New York and The Wolf of Wall Street, stated the following in an interview with Empire:



“Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.“







Aside from Scorsese other directors such as Ridley Scott, Jodie Foster, Roland Emmerich, Jane Campion, Terry Gilliam and Francis Ford Coppola all made similar statements. However, Scorsese’s statement was the one that gained the most attention and even backlash from Marvel fans. Even Spider-Man actor Tom Holland called him out.



However, since then one Marvel actor has come forward defending the director’s right to voice his opinion. Actor Jumail Nanijani, known for the comedy series Silicon Valley, played Kingo in the 2021 Marvel film The Eternals.







Recently when doing an interview with Esquire Nanjiani commented on the situation:

“I obviously love the movies Tarantino makes or Scorsese makes. And I may disagree with Scorsese’s opinion on superhero movies, but I mean, who else has earned the right to have an opinion?. If Scorsese hasn’t earned the right to have an opinion on movies, then none of us should have an opinion on movies. It’s so strange that people get upset about it.“

While admitting he disagreed with Scorsese he showed he that he has the right to express his opinion without fear of criticism. And shouldn’t we all?



Source: comicbook.com