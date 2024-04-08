Marvel Actor Jonathan Majors Sentenced to 1 Year Domestic Violence Intervention Program







Jonathan Majors, who played Kang the Conquerer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been sentenced to a 52-week “Domestic Violence Intervention Program” according to reports.

Majors has been ordered to participate in the 52-week in-person domestic violence intervention program following his conviction for reckless assault in the third degree and harassment in December.

The charges, classified as a misdemeanor and a violation, carried a potential sentence of up to one year in prison. Prosecutors sought domestic violence programming as part of the sentence, with a six-month jail alternative should Majors fail to complete the program. Additionally, a full order of protection for Grace Jabbari, the victim, was granted.

The 52-week program is slated to take place in Los Angeles, and the court has mandated that Majors continue mental health counseling and therapy, providing regular updates to the court on his treatment progress.

“We are optimistic that Mr. Majors will work in the film industry again soon,” said Majors’ attorneys.

The charges stem from a March 25, 2023, incident when Majors and his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, were in a car together. During the altercation, Jabbari testified that she discovered a text message on Majors’ phone expressing romantic sentiments. When she attempted to take the phone, Majors forcibly removed it from her grasp, resulting in physical harm to Jabbari. The jury convicted Majors on two charges but found him not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree following a two-week trial.

Disney dropped Majors as Kang in the MCU after the guilty verdict made headlines. Prior to that, Majors was dropped by his PR firm The Lede Company and his managers at Entertainment 360. He also lost his ad campaign for the U.S. Army.

With Majors gone, it’s unclear which direction Disney will go in for the MCU in regards to Kang. Clearly, kang was being set up to be the next Thanos-level threat with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty having been announced before his arrest.

Some are now speculating that Kang could easily be recast as variants of the character exist in multiple dimensions, as shown in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania.

Another scenario is that Marvel Studios could swap out Kang for another cosmic threat, like Galactus or Doctor Doom.

