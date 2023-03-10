Mario Day Spreads to Universal Orlando Resort (Sort of)







If you have not heard, Universal Destinations and Experiences (formerly Universal Parks and Resorts) partners with Nintendo. Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood recently opened. Mario Day at Universal Orlando Resort. With a Super Nintendo World area coming to Universal’s Epic Universe in Orlando in 2025, Universal Orlando Resort added a few small things to celebrate Mario Day on March 10.

Nintendo NY Kicked off Mario Day Celebration

Nintendo started celebrating another exciting year for their mustachioed hero with a Nintendo NY party earlier this month. The video game company wants fans to celebrate Mario all month, not just one day. Also, this party at Nintendo NY on March 1 kicked off the MAR10 Day celebrations with a party starring Mario, Luigi, and YouTube superstar Ryan Kaji from Ryan’s World.

“With a wide variety of activities all month long, we want all of Mario’s fans to know that every day can be a Mario Day,” said Devon Pritchard, Nintendo of America’s executive vice president of sales, marketing, and communications. “We hope fans of all ages will find their own special way to experience Mario this month and create long-lasting memories that will put smiles on their faces – whether it’s helping Mario save the day or visiting him in the real-life Mushroom Kingdom at Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood.”

This month, the Mario celebration continues with special events, promotions, and activities. In addition to several new Nintendo Mario-based products arriving in store, one promotion may interest theme park fans.

Fans can win a trip to Super Nintendo World at Universal Studio Hollywood. They could dine at Toadstool Cafe. Starting today until April 25, people can visit https://my.nintendo.com/ to enter sweepstakes for this prize. More information can be found on the Nintendo website. One lucky winner with up to three guests will win a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood

MAR10

With all this fun, Universal Orlando Resort wanted in on the MAR10 day fun. For several days leading up to “Mario Day”, rumblings at Universal Orlando Resort revolved around some changes at the main merchandise stores at Universal Orlando Resort. Now, we understand all the whispers. However, we express a little surprise that more merchandise involving Mario did not appear. Still, Mario fans should rejoice that the Nintendo appearance with the Universal Orlando theme park has begun.

Merchandise

New merchandise dropped today at Universal Orlando featuring our friend Mario. This merchandise directly connects to the new “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” being released in theatres April 5. Based on initial reports from team members, this will be all of the MAR10 festivities we will get at Universal Orlando Resort for the day.

Of course, the nearby Cinemark theatre in Universal Orlando CityWalk started promoting “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” Also, signage appeared promoting the new movie at the main Universal Studios stores in CityWalk and inside the two theme parks. Based on initial reports from team members, this will be all of the MAR10 festivities we will get at Universal Orlando Resort for the day.

However, no full-blown celebration of MAR10 can be found. However, if you visit, do be on the lookout for some cool Nintendo photo ops connected to the movie. Other than those small nods to the upcoming movie, Universal Orlando Resorts fans will need to wait a bit longer for their Super Nintendo World fun with the upcoming Universal’s Epic Universe.

Does this add to your excitement for the upcoming movie? Also, how excited are you for the opening of Universal’s Epic Universe? What would you have done for MAR10 in Orlando since the new theme park containing Super Nintendo World is still over two years from completion? Let us know in the comments below.