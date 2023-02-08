Mardi Gras India Tent Brings Varied Flavors of Carnaval at Universal Orlando







For Mardi Gras, two food and beverage tents have been set up in the San Francisco area of Universal Studios Florida this year. One comes themed to Indonesia. The other brings flavors of India. The three food options at the Mardi Gras India tent consist of two savory and one sweet treat. All those options bring unique flavors. Still, not everyone will be impressed.

This year, totally new food items appeared under the Mardi Gras India banner. So far in the event, this food location offers shorter queues than other food and beverage locations.

Onion Bhaji (8.49)

Guests receive three curry-spiced crispy onion fritters with a green chutney sauce for dipping. These fritter-style items offer a decent flavor. However, people familiar with authentic Indian Bhaji will not find the texture correct. The onion and spice work adequately with these. The onions come well prepared. The breading received comparisons to hush puppy batter from some guests. Also, the sauce makes an excellent enhancement to the fritters. Most guests should find this option appealing.

Pav Bhaji ($9.99)

In another variation of Bhaji, guests purchase a vegetable stew with some spices. A toasted King’s Hawaiian King roll comes with this stew. Combining multiple vegetables creates a good texture and flavor with the sauce. The spice factor rates low for most people’s expectations of Indian cuisine. The portion size makes an excellent snack or light lunch. This provides a decent portion and flavor value for guests to the Mardi Gras India food and beverage tent.

Gulab Jamun with Rose Water Syrup ($6.99)

These three fried dough balls come soaked in saffron and rose water syrup. Some pistachios enhance this sweet treat. Though our group disagreed on this food, we acknowledged that this unique sweet treat matches well with the Mardi Gras India theme. However, the person typing the final version thought these fried dough balls with syrup tasted great. Guests receive three small to medium size dough balls.

Overall, the Universal Orlando Mardi Gras India food and beverage tent presents excellent food options. In addition, this makes a nice change of pace within this food festival. As always, eat like you mean it!