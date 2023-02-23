Mardi Gras Denmark Food Options at Universal Studios Florida







One of the most likely Mardi Gras food and beverage locations overlooked this year will be the Denmark location. The Mardi Gras Denmark tent sits towards the former Fear Factor Live stage at Universal Studios Florida. You may miss this tent unless you look towards that area as you cross the bridge between Springfield, USA, and the London Waterfront.

However, the quality Germany and Belgium Mardi Gras tents reside on the bridge giving you an excellent reason to stop and notice the Denmark tent. Denmark, like most countries with Mardi Gras food and beverage locations at Universal Studios Florida, has significant Fat Tuesday/Mardi Gras celebrations in their countries. Universal Orlando Resort grabbed these traditions and prepared food representing them. However, the Rød Pølse and Frikadeller Meatballs with Danish Gravy would not be considered directly tied to the Fat Tuesday celebrations in Denmark. Still, Universal Orlando created some respectable food offerings for the Mardi Gras Denmark location with those two options.

Rød Pølse ($9.49)

This Danish red hot dog comes topped with curry remoulade, pickled cucumber, and crispy onions. Though guests receive a red sausage, as the title indicates, we felt the sausage needs to match the quality of a genuine Denmark version. The Mardi Gras Denmark tent also offers guests a smaller sausage than you would expect. For the record, this tastes more like a below-average United States of America hot dog than a Danish sausage.

Nevertheless, the toppings on the Rød Pølse elevate this food offering. We enjoyed the toppings far more than we expected we would. The bun comes buttered and toasted, increasing the quality of this Mardi Gras Denmark item. We found this option to be a decent one regarding flavor and value, but, if you want a quality hot dog or Danish sausage, this fails to meet that requirement.

Frikadeller Meatballs with Danish Gravy ($7.99)

Guests receive three meatballs in a creamy gravy and a topping of apple butter and dill. These meatballs will not blow you away. Still, we found them above average for theme park festival food. The meatballs come well prepared and we enjoyed the gravy with these meatballs. Apple butter and dill improve this food option. However, the gravy is what ultimately makes this dish.

A word of warning. Like the Canada booth, this food and beverage location suffered from supply issues during the first week of Mardi Gras. Like in Canada, ensure gravy is prepared and ready before ordering this item. As mentioned, the gravy creates the reason to buy this.

The Mardi Gras Denmark food location might get overlooked this year since no attractions are near it. Nevertheless, this food and beverage tent offers some distinctive food items that might be worth your time. As always, eat like you mean it!