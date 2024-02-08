Mardi Gras 2024 Merchandise at Universal Orlando!







2024’s Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is in full swing! We were on site this week to check out the merchandise!

This year’s offerings of backpacks, shirts, hoodies, plushies, and masks can be found in multiple stores. You don’t even have to enter the parks to get your hands on them! City Walk also hosts Mari Gras merchandise, and all it will cost you is an Uber ride or parking fee.

The alligator plush is one of the best items for this year’s event. He has an almost Disney-like design and is too cute to pass up.

The designs for 2024’s Mardi Gras are also quite appealing, especially for horror fans. Nearly every shirt contains a skeleton worked into the design. Although, I wish the colors on the transparent backpacks popped a bit more.

Oddly, the best Mardi Gras merchandise we found was in The Lost Continent. Remember that place? Yeah, the land between Suess Landing and Hogsmeade is really only known for Mythos, but it also hosts a hidden gem.

All Hallow’s Eve Halloween Boutique can be easily missed while walking from the Harry Potter-themed land. However, if you’re coming from the opposite direction, you’ll see the store’s sign pretty easily.

Shopping for Mardi Gras merch is more fun thanks to the spooky atmosphere found withing All Hallow’s Eve Halloween Boutique. I was unable to find a few items within the shop at Universal’s other stores, but this may have been due to them being sold out.