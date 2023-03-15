Mandalorian Season 3 Premier Sees Viewership Numbers Drop







Ever since its premiere in late 2019 the popular Star Wars series The Mandalorian has been seen as one of Disney Plus’ flagship series. The show was seen as a crowdpleaser and a return to form for the franchise following the disappointing sequel trilogy. Many credited both Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni for breathing life back into the creatively stagnant brand.







Following the series’ success, multiple other shows set within the same timeframe were announced. The Book of Boba Fett, which followed the adventures of the former bounty hunter; And Ahsoka, a continuation of her story from Star Wars: Rebels with a mission to find the missing Jedi Ezra Bridger.



After waiting for a little over two years to finally see the continuation of the mysterious Mandalorian people were initially excited. The most recent trailer for the show received over 7.5 Million views on YouTube alone. However, it appears that not as many fans returned this time around.







According to Sumba TV, the premiere for the third season of Mandalorian was lower than many recent Star Wars series. While it fell behind only 2% of The Book of Boba Fett it trailed behind 28% of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, two shows that greatly disappointed fans. The premier was 50% higher than the Andor series however that show wasn’t well marketed.







With the over two-year gap between seasons and the controversial “departure” of Cara Dune actress Gina Carano, the hype machine behind the once popular show appears to have lost some of its steam. That, plus the constant output of lackluster Star Wars shows may have had an effect on the once-loyal audience.



It’s too early to call The Mandalorian Season 3 a flop. But if this trend continues the Star Wars brand may be in even more trouble than we originally thought.



Source: The Wrap