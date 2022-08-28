Man with Surf Board Caught “Surfing” In Disney Springs Fountain

It’s like every other day we see some new bad behavior from guests at Disney parks. If it isn’t fighting it’s something like this. When you see the more off-the-wall type antics it’s usually for social media clout.

Yesterday it seems that a guest brought a surf board and was in one of the fountains in the Disney Springs area right outside the Lime parking garage.

The image was posted by Twitter user @MichaelSheehyJr

Lime Garage @DisneySprings is so lit today pic.twitter.com/RmQVuG7nlG — Michael Sheehy (@MichaelSheehyJr) August 27, 2022

Of course we don’t know what the person was doing before the security guard got there or how long they were in the water, but we can see the individual holding a surf board and talking to a Disney security guard. Oh the stories those security guards could tell.

We aren’t sure if he walked in with the surf board or if he bought it at the Ron Jon’s Surf Shop, which is near this area. Either way I have to wonder if restrictions will be added now over it.

I can’t think of any reason someone would do this unless they were under the influence of something or wanted clout on social media.

