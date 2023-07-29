Man Who Died At the Contemporary Resort Has Been Identified







On July 26th it was reported that someone had “fallen” from a balcony near the Bay Lake Towers part of the Contemporary Resort in Walt Disney World. Authorities were called to the scene for “a man who was found unresponsive.” Many had speculated that it could have been a suicide, but all that has been confirmed was that the man had “accidentally fallen.”

What we know.

At this point in time, it seems that the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to Fox 35 that the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim is 39-year-old Jeffrey Vanden Boom, who was visiting from Greendale, Wisconsin.

The Orange County Medical Examiner has told Fox 35 that it is reported that he accidentally fell from his room’s balcony.

Other guests have reported receiving calls about a “medical emergency” and were asked not to go out onto their balconies. People also said they were not allowed to use the sky bridge which connects the Bay Lake Tower to the rest of the resort.

This is all we know at this time.

We would like to send heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and any guests who may have been witnesses to the event.

Source: Fox 35