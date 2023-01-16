Make It Summer In January With These ‘Star Wars’ Tiki Mugs

It has been a while since we covered themed Tiki mugs. In May of 2021, we saw that a Max Rebo Tiki mug was on the way, and it is finally shipping via Entertainment Earth this January. While checking out the site, we saw that a bunch of Star Wars-themed drinkware was scheduled to come out this month. From classic characters like Darth Vader and Chewie to newer ones like Cad Bane and Grogu, Geeki Tiki has something for everyone. So warm your spirits this Winter by putting some spirits in these mugs:

The mugs vary in price from $22.99 to $100, depending on size. The number of ozs. Each one holds jumps all over the place. Some character mugs can hold 15 oz., while others can be filled with more than 20 oz. of your drink of choice. Personally, I’ll take the 24 oz. Gonk Droid and fill it full of Dewars.

Geeki Tikis doesn’t focus only on Star Wars; check out the official website for other themed mugs from the Three Stooges, Back to the Future, Batman, and more. The Tiki mugs are made from high-quality ceramic. In addition, they are microwave and dishwasher-safe.

Which ones caught your eye? What obscure characters from the Star Wars universe would you like to see in Tiki mug form? I’d love to see a Vima-da-Boda, an erased character thanks to Disney deleting all the expanded universe lore when George Lucas sold his creation.

[Souce: Entertainment Earth]