Make-A-Wish Gives Brave Girl Trip to Disneyland







The Jordan family of Oconto County, Wisconsin, has been through a lot. Their daughter, Nova, has been battling end-stage renal disease.

After being on a waiting list for some time, Nova was finally able to receive a much-needed kidney transplant. While it did cut down on her trips for treatment, she still needs a lot of care.

After all that struggle, the brave little girl is getting a retreat to the Happiest Place on Earth thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation! The Jordan family will spend five days in California and take a trip to Disneyland!

The Make-A-Wish Foundation has been sending kids and families to Disneyland and other theme parks for years. If you know a child who has a wish to see Mickey, click here to refer them to the Foundation.

There are some eligibility requirements:

Diagnosed with a critical illness, i.e., a progressive, degenerative or malignant condition that is placing the child’s life in jeopardy

Older than 2½ years and younger than 18

Has not received a wish from another wish-granting organization

Referrals are only accepted from the following:

Children being treated for a critical illness

Medical Professionals such as providers (doctor, nurse practitioner or physician assistant), nurse, social worker or child-life specialist

Parents or legal guardians

Family members with detailed knowledge of the child’s current medical condition

About the Make-A-Wish Foundation:

“For children diagnosed with critical illnesses, a wish come true can be a crucial turning point in their lives. A wish can be that spark that helps these children believe that anything is possible and gives them the strength to fight harder against their illnesses. This impact is why we are driven to make every one of these wishes come true.“

You can also help by donating either a one-time or monthly gift.

[Source: We Are Green Bay]