Major Recall of Disney Kid’s Clothing Due to Lead

People reported that a major recall of Disney kids’ clothing was underway. The recalled items by the Bentex Group contain levels of lead that exceed federal standards. Around 87,000 Disney-themed children’s clothing sets fall under this recall notice. However, the textile ink used led to this health issue. The clothing distributed by Bentex Group was sold in stores across the United States of America. The recall notice can be found here.

According to the recall notice, the clothing items creating a potential lead poisoning hazard were distributed between November 2021 and August 2022. So, the main health concern involves the ingestion of lead ink by young children. As a result, these items are being recalled after the textile ink used showed excessive levels of lead..

The Bentex Group advises consumers to immediately take away the items from children. Then, they should find the item and batch numbers printed on the clothing neck or side label to determine if the item is included in the recall.

The excessive amount of lead was found on several nine kid-friendly designs that were distributed by the Bentex Group to stores nationwide such as T.J. Maxx, DD’s/Ross, Burlington, Army & Air Force Exchange Service, and online through Amazon. The Bentex Group apologizes on their social media account for this issue. The company promised a full refund for all clothing within this recall. The Bentex company also stated, “In cooperation with the CPSC, we have issued a voluntary product recall on these garments and are encouraging consumers who purchased the affected products to immediately stop using the garments and contact us at 800-451-0285 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, by email at recall@bentex.com , or online at www.Bentex.com/recall or www.bentex.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.”

As we understand these things happen, concerns always increase when children’s clothing might endanger the innocent. Also, if you have any of these clothing items or know anyone who might have these clothing items, please let them know.