Main Street Bella Enchanted Tiki Run Registration Is Opening Soon







Main Street Bella has a new virtual race coming based on the Enchanted Tiki Room called the Enchanted Tiki Run. The new event will be held virtually from August 26-31, 2023.

Registration for this event will open on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Participants will receive a finisher medal and race bib and you can choose to add a shirt as well.

The finisher medal is 3.5″ and weighs 4.5 oz. It also comes with a race ribbon as well. I have done many of these events, and the medals are very well made.

20% of the proceeds will go to a charity, and this race is benefiting Make-A-Wish.

Please note that the race is not a runDisney event, and Main Street Bella is not affiliated with Disney or runDisney. But if you want an affordable, charity-based, virtual event inspired by Disney, this is a good one.

To participate, you can choose one of three options:

Shirt & Medal + Bib (adult) – $48

This option comes with our high-quality finisher medal and a race shirt of your choice. Medal Only + Bib – $30

Finish your race, report your time, and this high-quality finisher medal is all yours! Shirt & Medal + Bib (youth) – $35

Shipping for these is $2.95 for USA orders or $35.00 for international shipping.

These events are extremely limited, and they almost always sell out. You will want to get your ticket early.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!