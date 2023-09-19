Magic Kingdom Black Bear Incident Leads To People Having a Blast With Memes and Editing

Earlier today, it was reported that a female black bear was found in a tree near the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. Reports indicate that the bear was captured with plans for relocation near the Ocala National Forest in Marion County, Florida.
Now, a new trend has popped up with people adding a bear to different areas in the Walt Disney World Resort and it’s hilarious.
Some are from X (Twitter) and some are from Reddit (credit to the original posters)
Nature meets fantasy at Disney’s Magic Kingdom! A black bear sighting that captivated visitors and closed down attraction. As of this post, the bear has been captured and attractions have reopened. #DisneyWildlife #MagicKingdom #BlackBearSighting #disneyworld pic.twitter.com/54iUWP8WZu
— WalkTheCrime (@WalkCrime) September 18, 2023
Obligatory castle selfie. pic.twitter.com/vmN94Kv0jK
— Magic Kingdom Black Bear (@MKBlackBear) September 18, 2023
A wild bear has been found at Walt Disney World, closing 10 attractions.
(Source: https://t.co/5FPHlOwyLX) pic.twitter.com/tzgdFH5Qh7
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 18, 2023
CHURRO BEAR… Coming to Disney+ 😂 #DisneyBear #MagicKingdom #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/qIxcaRedll
— DSNY Newscast (@DSNYNewscast) September 18, 2023
Okay this is my fave meme of the #DisneyBear incident 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/qL49olvbMD
— La Reina🇺🇸Creole🇩🇴🇯🇲🇵🇷🇹🇹🇨🇺🇭🇹🇲🇽🇨🇴 (@LaReinaCreole) September 18, 2023
Selfie time.#WDW #besttripever pic.twitter.com/7TkY5BndLO
— Magic Kingdom Black Bear (@MKBlackBear) September 18, 2023
@thephantasmicprince awwweee he was living his best life #bear #magickingdom #disneyworld #poohbear #dance #waltdisney #disneyland ♬ original sound – ✨ Rather be at Disney ✨
Yet another photo surfaces from this morning
byu/OneOfMyOldestFriends inWaltDisneyWorld
New Bear Jamboree Coming Along Nicely
byu/xKracken inWaltDisneyWorld
I’m not even sure who made this one, but it’s fantastic!
