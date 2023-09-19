Magic Kingdom Black Bear Incident Leads To People Having a Blast With Memes and Editing







Earlier today, it was reported that a female black bear was found in a tree near the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. Reports indicate that the bear was captured with plans for relocation near the Ocala National Forest in Marion County, Florida.

Now, a new trend has popped up with people adding a bear to different areas in the Walt Disney World Resort and it’s hilarious.

Some are from X (Twitter) and some are from Reddit (credit to the original posters)

Nature meets fantasy at Disney’s Magic Kingdom! A black bear sighting that captivated visitors and closed down attraction. As of this post, the bear has been captured and attractions have reopened. #DisneyWildlife #MagicKingdom #BlackBearSighting #disneyworld pic.twitter.com/54iUWP8WZu — WalkTheCrime (@WalkCrime) September 18, 2023

Obligatory castle selfie. pic.twitter.com/vmN94Kv0jK — Magic Kingdom Black Bear (@MKBlackBear) September 18, 2023

A wild bear has been found at Walt Disney World, closing 10 attractions. (Source: https://t.co/5FPHlOwyLX) pic.twitter.com/tzgdFH5Qh7 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 18, 2023

Okay this is my fave meme of the #DisneyBear incident 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/qL49olvbMD — La Reina🇺🇸Creole🇩🇴🇯🇲🇵🇷🇹🇹🇨🇺🇭🇹🇲🇽🇨🇴 (@LaReinaCreole) September 18, 2023



I’m not even sure who made this one, but it’s fantastic!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!