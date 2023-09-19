Magic Kingdom Black Bear Incident Leads To People Having a Blast With Memes and Editing

Kambrea Pratt
Earlier today, it was reported that a female black bear was found in a tree near the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. Reports indicate that the bear was captured with plans for relocation near the Ocala National Forest in Marion County, Florida.

Now, a new trend has popped up with people adding a bear to different areas in the Walt Disney World Resort and it’s hilarious.

Some are from X (Twitter) and some are from Reddit (credit to the original posters)

@thephantasmicprince awwweee he was living his best life #bear #magickingdom #disneyworld #poohbear #dance #waltdisney #disneyland ♬ original sound – ✨ Rather be at Disney ✨

Yet another photo surfaces from this morning
byu/OneOfMyOldestFriends inWaltDisneyWorld

New Bear Jamboree Coming Along Nicely
byu/xKracken inWaltDisneyWorld


I’m not even sure who made this one, but it’s fantastic!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


