Magic Happens Parade Disneyland Return Date Announced For 2023

Disney has revealed the opening Date for the Return of ‘Magic Happens’ at Walt Disney World. During the D23 event it was announced that the parade would return for 2023 along with the 100 Years of Wonder celebration. Now we have a reopening date of February 24, 2023.
The parade opened in 2020 but shut down shortly after when the pandemic started, much to the disappointment of many.
A return announcement was made on social media:
“Calling all dreamers! ✨ The “Magic Happens” parade will return to @Disneyland on Feb. 24, 2023! This sensational daytime parade had a limited debut in 2020, so we can’t wait for you to see this unforgettable spectacle that celebrates magical moments from favorite Disney stories!”
