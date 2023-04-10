The Mandalorian Producer Says That Din Djarin Is No Longer The ‘Main Character’







The Lucasfilm series The Mandalorian was once considered one of the biggest television series since HBO’s Game of Thrones. The show was the hottest thing on Disney+ when it first premiered, bringing back many fans who had felt betrayed by the Star Wars sequel trilogy.







The series’ main protagonist, a Mandalorian named Din Djarin (Played by: Perdo Pascal), became instantly popular, giving audiences a feeling of Clint Eastwood’s famous “The Man With No Name” persona.



But not all things last as ever since the show’s second season finale the world of Star Wars has felt shifted again. Show after show making audiences second guess why they returned to the series. Both The Book of Boba Fett and the Obi-Wan Kenobi shows gave audiences mediocre experiences while other shows like Andor tanked in the ratings.







Now with the show’s third season taking a nosedive in ratings, it appears that it might not get any better.



In a recent interview with the show’s Executive Producer Rick Famuyiwa, we now know that the show will no longer focus on the titular Mandalorian we have come to know and love. Now the name “Mandalorian” will now be relegated to a mantle as opposed to being a specific character.



He said:



“I think that’s been interesting as we’ve been on the journey of the show, and now that we’re at this point, is that, ‘what does that title mean?’“



“I think now with Bo possessing the Darksaber, I know that there was a lot of expectations that might have shifted both in terms of what it meant for Din Djarin, but also for Bo and ‘what does it mean?’“



“‘Who is the Mandalorian at this point?’ And so I think it could be anyone. And I think that’s what they’re trying to define in many ways, is ‘what does that mean to be Mandalorian?’“







This basically confirms that Din Djarin will no longer be “The” Mandalorian, but one of many. Effectively passing the mantel to someone like Bo-Katan.



Perhaps a reason for this could be so that Pedro Pascal can work on more projects like The Last of Us without conflicting schedules. Or maybe he’s much more expensive.



Either way, this is probably not a good move. Fans are still unhappy about the treatment of Luke Skywalker in the sequel trilogy. Similarly, multiple heroes at Marvel are being replaced by new/unpopular characters.



With the current direction, the series is heading The Mandalorian may never see the viewership numbers it saw before.



Source: IGN