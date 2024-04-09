Madame Web Stumbles onto Home Video Later this Month in 4K







Just a few months ago, we all saw Madame Web crash and burn in theatres. It wasn’t as meme-worthy as Morbius, but it was another fascinating misfire in Sony’s Spider-Man-adjacent cinematic universe. Now that dumpster fire is coming to home video.

For those of us who like to punish ourselves with bad movies, we’ll have a chance to bring Madame Web home on April 30. The SJ Clarkson-directed “film” will be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. Surprisingly, the discs will have some bonus features.

The UHD and Blu-ray discs will come with the following:

Gag Reel

Easter Eggs

Oracle Of The Page

Fight Like A Spider

Future Vision

Casting The Web

Deleted Scene

The DVD release is trimmed back considerably, only containing two bonuses:

Future Vision

Casting The Web

One deleted scene is all we get on the HD release?! That cannot be right. From what we’ve heard, a lot of footage in the various trailers didn’t appear in the final theatrical release. I wonder if it’s just that one terrible line from Dakota Johnson.

I’m going to bet that Future Vision will be a look at the Spider-Women suits that allegedly misled audiences. Why put so much emphasis on these costumes when they’re in the movie for less than five minutes? Oh … because it’s the only time Madame Web capitalizes on Sydney Sweeney’s sex appeal.

Madame Web swung into theatres and splattered against the silver screen. The film was poorly received by critics and audiences. The latest Spider-Universe entry failed to surpass Morbius regarding box office numbers. Yes, it was that bad.

At least Sydney Sweeney was a good sport about Sony’s low efforts as she joked about no one turning up to see Madame Web in theatres during her guest spot on SNL:

Not even SJ Clarkson’s incompetence behind the camera can tarnish Sweeney’s enormous… talent.

[Source: Screen Connections]