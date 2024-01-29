Madame Web Movie Posters Look Better than the Movie







Things aren’t looking good for Madame Web. The Spider-Man spinoff film is projected to have a lower opening than Morbius. It also doesn’t help that today’s two new posters look more interesting than anything we saw in the CW-esque trailer.

Fandango and IMAX showed off the new Madame Web advertisements on X. The 4DX poster stays away from showing off the goofy Spider-Women costumes. Meanwhile, the IMAX sheet shows off the eyes of our protagonists and single antagonist.

Is it me, or does the 4DX poster look like it is AI-generated? I’ve been using AI to make some of our header art over the past few months, and this thing looks like it was spit out by Bing.

Save the future with #MadameWeb in 4DX 🕸️ tickets now on sale and in theaters February 14. Exclusive artwork by @OrlandoArocena

🎟️'s – https://t.co/RoKAua3zPT pic.twitter.com/CPJPnq28X6 — Fandango (@Fandango) January 29, 2024

There’s an artist’s signature on the right side. However, some of the buildings and Madame Web herself give off some of those AI vibes. Also, check out the jagged edges on the movie’s logo.

Meanwhile, the IMAX is the best of the two. There are no artificial vibes here. It’s not great, but at least it captures the Final Destination feel the trailer gives off (for better or for worse).

Experience #MadameWeb in IMAX starting February 14 and unravel the mystery of every thread. Get tickets now. Get tickets now. https://t.co/XK2CXchMy0 pic.twitter.com/uoxDqrYYov — IMAX (@IMAX) January 29, 2024

I’m still confused as to why the ladies even wear masks if the costumes mostly expose their faces. I guess Peter Park was the only one worried about his secret identity.

Madame Web is an oddity. Who is it geared towards? Spider-Man fans expecting the elderly version of the character probably won’t be flocking to see Dakota Johnson in the role.

Like I mentioned earlier, the trailer didn’t help.

Then, the weird, sultry clip from the lead actress was offputting.

A new promo video for ‘MADAME WEB’ has been released. pic.twitter.com/lcgx4OkMjd — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) January 11, 2024

This trainwreck is going to be hard to turn away from. It has all the checkmarks we’ve been told movies should have these days, but where are all the cheerleaders? It feels like the only ones talking about Madame Web are those who cover movie news.

What do you think of the new posters? Let us know.

[Source: IMAX]

[Source: Fandango]