Madame Web has No Post-Credit Scene. Director Explains Why.







Madame Web is a confusing mess. There are many plot holes, nonsense, bad dubbing, terrible dialog, and actors who appear to be entirely disconnected from the film. However, even the worst superhero films can be a little interesting if a post-credit scene hints at something better coming down the pipe.

That didn’t happen in Madame Web. It’s confusing, considering Kraven is coming out this year, and Sony has multiple other Spider-Man-related projects in the works. The question is, why?

Why break the habit of including a tiny teaser during or after the credits? Well, the director of this trashfire, SJ Clarkson, came right out and said why.

Comicbook.com spoke with the director of the Spider-Flop, asking why Madame Web was one of the rare Marvel films that lacked a teaser scene after the credits started to roll. SJ Clarkson doesn’t believe there was anything else to do after the confusing plot wrapped up:

“We played around with some stuff, but again, I kind of felt like we’d said everything, but it was almost like, again, because I don’t want to go into spoiler turf, but the way the story ended and then we have an ending and then something else. I felt that I was kind of given something in the end, if you know what I mean. So when you watch it, you’ll see. Because it’s like there’s the scene where we sort of end and then there’s another thing, and then there’s this scene, which could have been it. But then because she has clairvoyance, I was able to see it in the movie because she saw that credit scene earlier, so we might as well just have it upfront.“

No, this doesn’t make sense, Clarkson. The film ended with so many unanswered questions. Let’s run them down, much like what Web did multiple times to Ezekiel Sims:

How did the three Spider-Ladies get their powers seen in the flash-forward?

Why would they kill Ezekiel Sims in the future?

Why did Cassandra think her mother hated her?

How did the Spider-People get baby Cassandra to New York?

How did Madame Web “adopt” three girls who already had families?

Why would three girls trying to hide decide to dance on tables for some boys?

Who decided not to play up to Sydney Sweeney’s well-established sex appeal?!

How did Cassandra get out of a post-9/11 New York airport when the authorities were after her for kidnapping?

Why was Ben Parker made to look so incompetent?

Who thought it was a good idea to get the Morbius writers to return for another Spider-Universe film?!

Why did the Spider-People not stop Sims from stealing the sacred spider?

How did Cassandra Web become paralyzed?

Why was there SO MUCH PRODUCT PLACEMENT?!

Ugh. Madame Web is one of the most infuriating films to watch on a technical level, and I spent decades reviewing low-budget indie films with even fewer resources than this movie had.

[Source: Comicbook.com]