Mac and Cheese Offerings Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Orlando

One of the common food expectations at Universal Studios Florida theme park has developed around various themed mac and cheese menu items. This pattern continues at the San Francisco area food truck. For Halloween Horror Nights 2022, this food truck started serving two spooky mac and cheese entrees. Many of the previous reiterations of mac and cheese sold here provided good value and flavor. For Halloween Horror Nights 2022, guests may choose between “Burnt Offerings” or “Sacrificial Remains” version of mac and cheese. Both of these options cost $8.49.

The price point should have been a clue how this was going to go for guests during the first week or so of Halloween Horror Nights 2022. I mention that since the positively reviewed mac and cheese sold at this location before cost over $10. Even though the menu picture implies a larger portion size, the lower price point should have clued everyone into a smaller portion being provided.

The portion size looks much smaller than the summer version of mac and cheese. These mac and cheese dishes qualify as a snack not a meal in terms of portion size.

The Sacrificial Remains version contains a type of chili mac ‘n cheese with chorizo sausage fingers. According to many guests, the chili brings the best flavor in this bowl. Most people did not define this as spicy. The chorizo does not qualify as great chorizo though. The sour cream adds a nice amount of moisture to balance the chorizo though. This mac and cheese option makes an average value.

In contrast, the Burnt Offerings mac and cheese makes a below average value. This bowl contains white cheddar mac ’n cheese with a char Siu pork skewer on top. Sadly, the pork tasted according to most. Yet, most guests received a small amount of pork. Most guests felt this mac and cheese tasted well below standard of the previous version sold here. Also, most guests found the mac and cheese in this bowl just okay. Still, with so many great Halloween Horror Nights food options, this mac and cheese bowl should not be a priority for you.

Hopefully, these mac and cheese bowls will improve as Halloween Horror Nights continue. Until then, you can bypass this food truck. As always, eat like you mean it!