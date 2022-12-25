Lunar New Year Rabbit Merchandise Now Available On Shop Disney

2023 is the Year of the Rabbit and now Shop Disney has some adorable pieces available to celebrate the Lunar New Year!
Let’s take a look!
Thumper Year of the Rabbit Long Sleeve T-Shirt – $44.99
Sizes XS-3XL
“Our bodacious bunny Thumper celebrates the Lunar New Year 2023 on this long sleeve jersey knit tee. In a tribute to the Year of the Rabbit, Bambi’s friend is featured on the front of this top that has golden accents and scoop neckline!
- Pullover fashion tee
- Stylized Thumper screen art
- ”2023” and ”Year of the Rabbit” logos
- Golden ink accents
- Soft jersey knit
- Long sleeves
- Ribbed scoop neck and cuffs
- 60% cotton / 40% polyester”
Thumper Year of the Rabbit Pullover For Kids – $39.99
Sizes 4 -14
“Our bodacious bunny Thumper celebrates the Lunar New Year 2023 on this long sleeve pullover sweatshirt with golden accents and front seam, all in tribute to the Year of the Rabbit.
- Pullover sweatshirt
- Stylized Thumper screen art
- Golden ink accents
- Seamed front
- Long sleeves
- Ribbed crew neck, cuffs and hem with golden glitter stripes
- Fleece fabrication interior
- Inspired by Walt Disney’s Bambi (1942)
- Part of the Lunar New Year Collection: Year of the Rabbit
- 60% cotton / 40% polyester”
White Rabbit and March Hare Year of the Rabbit T-shirt -$36.99
Sizes XS – XXL
“Don’t be late for an important Lunar New Year date! Hop into 2023 alongside Wonderland’s White Rabbit and March Hare in this high style tee just made for celebrating.
- Stylized White Rabbit and March Hare screen art
- ”2023 Year of the Rabbit” logo
- Jersey knit
- Short sleeves
- Ribbed crew neck with golden glitter ring
- Inspired by Walt Disney’s Alice in Wonderland (1951)
- 60% cotton / 40% polyester”
White Rabbit and March Hare T-shirt Kids – $24.99
Sizes 4 -14
“Don’t be late for an important Lunar New Year date! Hop into 2023 alongside Wonderland’s White Rabbit in this high style tee just made for celebrating.
- Stylized White Rabbit screen art
- ”2023 Year of the Rabbit” logo
- Jersey knit
- Short sleeves
- Ribbed crew neck
- 60% cotton / 40% polyester”
Year of the Rabbit Loungefly Mini Backpack – $88
This bag features several different Disney rabbits and measures 11” H x 13 1/2” W x 4” D.
“Bounce into the Year of the Rabbit with Judy Hopps, the White Rabbit, and this celebratory Loungefly Mini Backpack for Lunar New Year 2023. Fashionable square design, golden trims and a unique ”envelope” style front pocket will bring you look good luck throughout the year!
- Mini backpack
- Simulated leather grain
- Lunar New Year graphics on front featuring Judy Hopps (Zootopia)
- Back features the White Rabbit (Alice in Wonderland)
- Front pocket styled like an envelope
- Golden trims
- Double zipper main compartment
- Loungefly logo metal pulls
- Goldtone finish hardware
- Adjustable, detachable shoulder straps
- Top carry handle
- Print lining features Disney rabbits including Judy Hopps and the White Rabbit“
Loungefly Year of the Rabbit Cardholder – $55
The piece measures approx. 4” H x 4 3/4” W x 1 1/4” D (closed).
“Hop into the Year of the Rabbit with this celebratory Loungefly cardholder for Lunar New Year 2023. Fashionable design, golden trims and a unique ”envelope” style fold-over case will bring you good luck throughout the year!
- Simulated leather card case
- Features the White Rabbit (Alice in Wonderland) and Rabbit (Winnie the Pooh)
- Glitter trims
- Fold-over design
- Snap closure
- Six card pockets
- Cash pocket
- Disney Parks x Loungefly logo label plate“
You can grab these pieces to celebrate the Lunar New Year on January 22nd!
There are some other pieces pictures that will likely be coming soon like the plush and ears! I can’t wait to see more!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
