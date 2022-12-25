Lunar New Year Rabbit Merchandise Now Available On Shop Disney

2023 is the Year of the Rabbit and now Shop Disney has some adorable pieces available to celebrate the Lunar New Year!

Let’s take a look!

Sizes XS-3XL

“Our bodacious bunny Thumper celebrates the Lunar New Year 2023 on this long sleeve jersey knit tee. In a tribute to the Year of the Rabbit, Bambi’s friend is featured on the front of this top that has golden accents and scoop neckline!

Pullover fashion tee

Stylized Thumper screen art

”2023” and ”Year of the Rabbit” logos

Golden ink accents

Soft jersey knit

Long sleeves

Ribbed scoop neck and cuffs

60% cotton / 40% polyester”

Sizes 4 -14

“Our bodacious bunny Thumper celebrates the Lunar New Year 2023 on this long sleeve pullover sweatshirt with golden accents and front seam, all in tribute to the Year of the Rabbit.

Pullover sweatshirt

Stylized Thumper screen art

Golden ink accents

Seamed front

Long sleeves

Ribbed crew neck, cuffs and hem with golden glitter stripes

Fleece fabrication interior

Inspired by Walt Disney’s Bambi (1942)

Part of the Lunar New Year Collection: Year of the Rabbit

60% cotton / 40% polyester”

Sizes XS – XXL

“Don’t be late for an important Lunar New Year date! Hop into 2023 alongside Wonderland’s White Rabbit and March Hare in this high style tee just made for celebrating.

Stylized White Rabbit and March Hare screen art

”2023 Year of the Rabbit” logo

Jersey knit

Short sleeves

Ribbed crew neck with golden glitter ring

Inspired by Walt Disney’s Alice in Wonderland (1951)

60% cotton / 40% polyester”

Sizes 4 -14

“Don’t be late for an important Lunar New Year date! Hop into 2023 alongside Wonderland’s White Rabbit in this high style tee just made for celebrating.

Stylized White Rabbit screen art

”2023 Year of the Rabbit” logo

Jersey knit

Short sleeves

Ribbed crew neck

60% cotton / 40% polyester”

This bag features several different Disney rabbits and measures 11” H x 13 1/2” W x 4” D.

“Bounce into the Year of the Rabbit with Judy Hopps, the White Rabbit, and this celebratory Loungefly Mini Backpack for Lunar New Year 2023. Fashionable square design, golden trims and a unique ”envelope” style front pocket will bring you look good luck throughout the year!

Mini backpack

Simulated leather grain

Lunar New Year graphics on front featuring Judy Hopps (Zootopia)

Back features the White Rabbit (Alice in Wonderland)

Front pocket styled like an envelope

Golden trims

Double zipper main compartment

Loungefly logo metal pulls

Goldtone finish hardware

Adjustable, detachable shoulder straps

Top carry handle

Print lining features Disney rabbits including Judy Hopps and the White Rabbit“

The piece measures approx. 4” H x 4 3/4” W x 1 1/4” D (closed).

“Hop into the Year of the Rabbit with this celebratory Loungefly cardholder for Lunar New Year 2023. Fashionable design, golden trims and a unique ”envelope” style fold-over case will bring you good luck throughout the year!

Simulated leather card case

Features the White Rabbit (Alice in Wonderland) and Rabbit (Winnie the Pooh)

Glitter trims

Fold-over design

Snap closure

Six card pockets

Cash pocket

Disney Parks x Loungefly logo label plate“

You can grab these pieces to celebrate the Lunar New Year on January 22nd!

There are some other pieces pictures that will likely be coming soon like the plush and ears! I can’t wait to see more!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!