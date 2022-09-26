Halloween time at the Disneyland Resort is upon us, and the parks are alive with the spirit of Halloween. Cars Land at Disney’s California Adventure is decorated in the most adorable way for Halloween with tire pumpkins, hubcap spiders, and other car themed Halloween decorations. Disney really does it right in Cars Land when it comes to theming and holidays.

Within Cars Land is Luigi’s Rollickin’s Roadsters receives a Halloween overlay called Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween, that guests are able to experience during normal park operating hours and during Oogie Boogie Bash. This Halloween overlay is only available from September 2nd through October 31st.

Disney describes the attraction as:

“Gather ‘round the Horn of Plenty for a frightfully delightful festa sure to keep motors running.

Got monster mash-worthy moves? Head to Cars Land this fall for Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween, a ghoulishly grand song ‘n’ dance bash guaranteed to wake the dead… batteries, of course! While his kooky cugini (aka, cousins) give Guests a spooktacular spin around the dance floor, Luigi and Guido add a haunted twist to traditional songs and stories from the old country—including the “Terror-antella,” “The Chop Top of Carsoli” and more.

This twosome pulls out all the pit stops with don’t-miss Haul-O-Ween décor and tons of be-hitching fun—but it’s only around during Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort!”

I think this attraction is cute without the overlay, but the Halloween makeover just makes it even more adorable. When I rode the attraction we danced in our car to the “Terror-antella” which was fun because two cars were added in the middle and the other cars danced around them. It is worth waiting in line for especially for kids. All the kids that were on the ride had smiling faces especially the ones that made it into the middle of the dance floor.

