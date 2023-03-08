Lucasfilm Is Being Sued Over Firing Of ‘Star Wars: Acolyte’ “Producer” Karyn McCarthy







Lucasfilm is not being sued by Karyn McCarthy, who was fired as the executive producer of the upcoming Star Wars Acolyte Disney+ show. It seems that McCarthy was being pursued by both Lucasfilm and Apple for a showrunner position. After McCarthy chose Lucasfilm, she was let go and claims that Lucasfilm is trying to argue she was not hired.

According to Deadline Ms. McCarthy had offers from both Apple, for their Colin Farrell P.I. series Sugar, and Lucasfilm for the Star Wars: Acolyte series. She went on to chose the Star Wars show. McCarthy claims that she was offered a “broad strokes agreement.” Her agent David Morris was allegedly sent the agreement that allowed for “UK hotel allowances and per diems” on April 11.

The email David Morris received from Lucasfilm Vice President, Physical Productions Candice Campos contained working that included “we really want to make this work!”

Deadline states in the 12-page filing with the Los Angeles Superior Court, that two weeks later, without justification, Lucasfilm changed their minds. But Karyn had already turned down the Apple job and they chose someone else:

“Two weeks later, without explanation, without reason, without justification, Lucasfilm told McCarthy it wanted out of the deal. reads the 12-page filing in Los Angeles Superior Court. “By this time, the Apple offer was gone – Apple had to move on and found another executive producer for Sugar. McCarthy now had neither deal.”

From this point McCarthy requested to be paid by Lucasfilm, but they are denying that they had an agreement with her, even though they sent an offer to her agent, and McCarthy claims she accepted that offer and allegedly worked two weeks on the project. The claim is that Lucasfilm would only agree to pay her $5,000 for one day of work.

“McCarthy rejected Lucasfilm’s anemic and insulting offer, and even though Lucasfilm acknowledged that McCarthy had, in fact, performed work for it, Lucasfilm never paid McCarthy for that work. McCarthy is therefore forced to bring this action to hold Lucasfilm accountable for its egregious breach of their agreement, its bad faith denial of that agreement, and for the statutory penalties McCarthy is entitled for its failure to pay her for her work.“

There has been no comment by Lucasfilm in regards to this lawsuit. But if it’s true, it is indeed questionable and McCarthy is out both her deal with Lucasfilm and Apple. Provided Apple was indeed prepared to make her an offer.

Given all the shifts in directors, writers, etc. on Star Wars projects due to “creative differences” I’m more inclined to believe McCarthy’s story. Of course it’s up to the courts to decide.

